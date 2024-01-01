Join our crowdfunding

PHONE + INTEGRATED PC DESKTOP

THE LINUX PHONE YOU
HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR

The Liberux NEXX sets you free with LiberuxOS (based on Debian 13 Linux), mostly open-source and ethical operating system.

8C

8-CORE PROCESSOR

RK3588s Octa-Core up to 2.4GHz
Pure power in your pocket

32GB

32 GB RAM

Dual channel LPDDR4x DRAM

+2TB

STORAGE CAPACITY

256GB eMMC
+ 2TB ultra fast SDXC

AWESOME

HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE DESIGNED FOR YOU

Built to give you the privacy and security solution you’ve been waiting for.

It won’t track your activity, collect your data or compromise your privacy.

With LiberuxOS you will have, in addition to a smartphone, a PC Desktop integrated into the operating system through gadgets for connecting wirelessly to a screen, keyboard and mouse.

NEXX’s software lifecycle is whatever you want to be. Its updates, improvements and new features are guaranteed and will make it better and better with optimal performance.

We don’t believe in planned obsolescence.

32GB

RAM MEMORY
Dual channel
LPDDR4x DRAM

5G

CONECTIVITY

POWERFUL CORE

LIBERUX NEXX FEATURES

NEXX provides you a full ARM Linux system, including a jailed Android which will allow you to install this environment applications without comprimising your privacy.

We plan to expand the functionality with more free software applications as the project progresses. The user experience will improve as we add frequently requested applications and features, with performance in mind.

5300mAh

HIGH CAPACITY
REMOVABLE BATTERY

32/13MP

CAMERA

6.34"

OLED SCREEN

FULL SPECIFICATIONS

RK3588s 8-core 64-bit (4×Cortex-A76+4×Cortex-A55), 8nm lithography process frequency up to 2.4GHz

ARM Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU Support OpenGL ES3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan1.1, 450 GFLOPS

32GB Dual channel – SDRAM LPDDR4X Mobile – 2133MHz – 4266Mbps

256GB eMMC + 2TB microSDXC

SD slot is compatible with microSD

Main 32 Mpx

Front 13 Mpx

6,34” OLED FullHD+ (2400×1080) Gorilla Glass

Fast charge 5300mAh removable battery

Codec ALC5640-VB-CG

Amplifier AW8737SCSR

Mini jack 3,5

2x USB-C 3.1

Modem: Snapdragon X62

  • 5G NR, LTE-FDD, LTE-TDD
  • WCDMA
  • GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou,
  • Galileo, QZSS


Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: AW-CM256SM

  • IEEE 802.11 AC/A/B/G/N dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz 1T1R SISO WiFi 5
  • Bluetooth 5.0

Ambient light / proximity sensor: STK3311-X

3-axis magnetometer: MMC3630KJ

Accelerometer / gyroscope: ICM-42670-P

Fingerprint reader sensor

100% LINUX HEART

DEFINITELY REAL CONTROL

100%

DEFINITELY REAL CONTROL

Liberux NEXX is designed to preserve your security and privacy, preventing large corporations from profiting at your expense. We fight against these abusive practices, we have been an active and growing community for years against the Big Corporation model.

Really
safe

Liberux NEXX will never ask you for sensitive information when accessing stores or your bank, nor will it collect or monitor your data.

You can communicate with your loved ones with the peace of mind that you are not being tracked. Your digital life will be protected by software that is not based on Android or IOS, with no unknown backdoors where unwanted users can enter the system.

Really
private

In addition to software based on user privacy at every level, the hardware will also add features that protects you from being hacked.

You will be able to physically disconnect the components that provide the WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, microphone or camera signals at will, thanks to switches specially made for this purpose.

Really
Linux

NEXX runs on LiberuxOS, based on Debian 13, the popular GNU based Linux operating system, which is mostly free and, if you wish, auditable from scratch.

It's main advantage is that the code may be audited in order to avoid backdoors, and bugs can be located faster, as a million eyes are watching the code.

Our dream is to have a fully free operating system with no proprietary components. We will work every day towards that goal.

Really
freedom

The freedom to use the software and the hardware for any purpose.
The freedom to study how the device works, and change it to make it do what you wish.
The freedom to redistribute and make copies so you can help your neighbor.

The freedom to improve the device, and release your improvements (and modified versions in general) to the public, so that the whole community benefits.
The freedom to speak freely through your devices, avoiding undesired listeners.
The freedom to own your hardware, your software and your own life against public authorities that wish to control you.

LIBERUX NEXX

In a digital world controlled by large corporations, discover all the main features of the new Liberux NEXX that make you immune to them.

CROWD­FUNDING PROJECT

JOIN OUR PROJECT

By purchasing a NEXX phone you are supporting a future of digital privacy and investing in an open, community-based environment.

112 million people use LINUX as their operating system, with a growing trend in the last five years, with a 4% market share. A loyal community concerned about the security and privacy oftheir smart terminals.
"Free software is a matter of liberty, not price. To understand the concept, you should think of 'free' as in 'free speech', not as in 'free beer" Richard Stallman
"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say." Edward Snowden
"Encryption works. Properly implemented strong crypto systems are one of the few things that you can rely on." Bruce Schneier

Take back control. With the Liberux NEXX

You own not just the device, but also the software that runs on it. We believe in unrestricted freedom, allowing you to customize your device to your exact needs without any external constraints

Transparency and collaboration are key to our approach

We believe in working closely with our users to understand their needs. This means continually evaluating our sales options and making adjustments based on their feedback, ensuring a more satisfying experience for everyone."

Future Devices - RDP Keyboard

We're committed to expanding our open-source hardware ecosystem. Among our upcoming releases is a keyboard with Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) capabilities, allowing seamless integration with other devices and giving you a full computer in your pocket.

OUR PROFE­SSIONAL

MEET OUR TEAM
Pedro Echanove
Hardware and software integrator
Manuel Echanove
Strategy and business development
Carlos Rodríguez
Hardware development
Ricardo Mesía
Marketing & Comunications
Tomás Carreño
PAB Digital
Miguel Echanove
UX & UI

CONTACT US

GET IN TOUCH

Avenida de Betanzos, 91 1ºD 28034 Madrid. Spain

If you wish to visit us, we will be happy to contact you beforehand to arrange an appointment at our oces.

info@liberux.net

The most common way to establish open communication with us from the very first moment.

+34 000 000 000

Our business hours are Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We are excited to talk with you.

        Liberux NEXX is a phone built on LiberuxOS, a completely free, ethical and open source operating system that is not based on Android or iOS.

        For more information or queries related to Crowdfunding:
        INFO@LIBERUX.NET

        Copyleft © 2024 Liberux – No Rigths Reserved

        3D renderings and images are artist’s representations for illustrative purposes only. Images and specifications are subject to change based on manufacturing requirements.

