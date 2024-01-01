PHONE + INTEGRATED PC DESKTOP
THE LINUX PHONE YOU
HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR
The Liberux NEXX sets you free with LiberuxOS (based on Debian 13 Linux), mostly open-source and ethical operating system.
RK3588s Octa-Core up to 2.4GHz
Pure power in your pocket
Dual channel LPDDR4x DRAM
256GB eMMC
+ 2TB ultra fast SDXC
Built to give you the privacy and security solution you’ve been waiting for.
It won’t track your activity, collect your data or compromise your privacy.
With LiberuxOS you will have, in addition to a smartphone, a PC Desktop integrated into the operating system through gadgets for connecting wirelessly to a screen, keyboard and mouse.
NEXX’s software lifecycle is whatever you want to be. Its updates, improvements and new features are guaranteed and will make it better and better with optimal performance.
We don’t believe in planned obsolescence.
NEXX provides you a full ARM Linux system, including a jailed Android which will allow you to install this environment applications without comprimising your privacy.
We plan to expand the functionality with more free software applications as the project progresses. The user experience will improve as we add frequently requested applications and features, with performance in mind.
RK3588s 8-core 64-bit (4×Cortex-A76+4×Cortex-A55), 8nm lithography process frequency up to 2.4GHz
ARM Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU Support OpenGL ES3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan1.1, 450 GFLOPS
32GB Dual channel – SDRAM LPDDR4X Mobile – 2133MHz – 4266Mbps
256GB eMMC + 2TB microSDXC
SD slot is compatible with microSD
Main 32 Mpx
Front 13 Mpx
6,34” OLED FullHD+ (2400×1080) Gorilla Glass
Fast charge 5300mAh removable battery
Codec ALC5640-VB-CG
Amplifier AW8737SCSR
Mini jack 3,5
2x USB-C 3.1
Modem: Snapdragon X62
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: AW-CM256SM
Ambient light / proximity sensor: STK3311-X
3-axis magnetometer: MMC3630KJ
Accelerometer / gyroscope: ICM-42670-P
Fingerprint reader sensor
Liberux NEXX is designed to preserve your security and privacy, preventing large corporations from profiting at your expense. We fight against these abusive practices, we have been an active and growing community for years against the Big Corporation model.
Liberux NEXX will never ask you for
sensitive information when accessing
stores or your bank, nor will it collect or
monitor your data.
You can communicate with your loved ones with the peace of mind that you are not being tracked. Your digital life will be protected by software that is not based on Android or IOS, with no unknown backdoors where unwanted users can enter the system.
In addition to software based on user
privacy at every level, the hardware will
also add features that protects you from being hacked.
You will be able to physically disconnect the components that provide the WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, microphone or camera signals at will, thanks to switches specially made for this purpose.
NEXX runs on LiberuxOS, based on
Debian 13, the popular GNU based Linux
operating system, which is mostly
free and, if you wish, auditable from
scratch.
It's main advantage is that the code may be audited in order to avoid backdoors, and bugs can be located faster, as a million eyes are watching the code.
Our dream is to have a fully free operating system with no proprietary components. We will work every day towards that goal.
The freedom to use the software and the hardware for any purpose.
The freedom to study how the device works, and change it to make it do what you wish.
The freedom to redistribute and make copies so you can help your neighbor.
The freedom to improve the device, and release your improvements (and modified versions in general) to the public, so that the whole community benefits.
The freedom to speak freely through your devices, avoiding undesired listeners.
The freedom to own your hardware, your software and your own life against public authorities that wish to control you.
In a digital world controlled by large corporations, discover all the main features of the new Liberux NEXX that make you immune to them.
By purchasing a NEXX phone you are supporting a future of digital privacy and investing in an open, community-based environment.
You own not just the device, but also the software that runs on it. We believe in unrestricted freedom, allowing you to customize your device to your exact needs without any external constraints
We believe in working closely with our users to understand their needs. This means continually evaluating our sales options and making adjustments based on their feedback, ensuring a more satisfying experience for everyone."
We're committed to expanding our open-source hardware ecosystem. Among our upcoming releases is a keyboard with Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) capabilities, allowing seamless integration with other devices and giving you a full computer in your pocket.
If you wish to visit us, we will be happy to contact you beforehand to arrange an appointment at our oces.
The most common way to establish open communication with us from the very first moment.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We are excited to talk with you.
We’re on the verge of something big!
Our crowdfunding launch is just around the corner—stay tuned to join the excitement and help us make this dream a reality.
Leave your email, and we’ll notify you when the crowdfunding campaign starts!